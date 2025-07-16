Introducing Divita Juneja – Lead Actress In Heer Express Movie

Introducing Divita Juneja, the debutant Bollywood actress who is all set to win hearts with her upcoming film Heer Express. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the upcoming family drama also stars popular actors Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Gulshan Grover, and Prit Kamani. And it is produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Sanjay Grover, and Mohit Chhabra under the banner of Divisa Entertainment. The film will be released in theaters on August 8, 2025. Today (July 15, 2025), let’s take a look at some unknown facts about the budding star.

1) Divita Juneja belongs to Chandigarh and lives there with her parents.

2) Divita is a trained Kathak dancer and theatre artist. She is marking her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Heer Express.

3) She is the elder daughter of her parents, father Sanjeev Juneja and mother Sara Juneja.

4) Divita has a younger brother named Divam Juneja.

5) The budding actress was born on 9 January 2003 and is 22 years old in 2025.

6) Divita has learned acting from renowned acting coach Mr. Abhishek Verma, and Vibha Chibber, a renowned actress who is known for her appearance as assistant coach in the Bollywood film Chak De! India.

7) Divita was a good student and she scored 98.2% in the 12th standard from the CBSE board, securing the top spot in Chandigarh.

8) Before her Bollywood debut, Divita had previously performed in several theatre plays, including ‘Nok Jhonk’ and ‘Aadhey Adhoorey.’ Additionally, she has featured in an advertisement for Roop Mantra, sharing the screen with Urvashi Rautela.

9) Divita’s favorite Bollywood stars are Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt.