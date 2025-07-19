Is Hansika Motwani’s Marital Bliss Under Threat? Here’s What We Know

Actor Hansika Motwani and her husband, entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya, are reportedly facing issues in their marriage just two years after tying the knot. Sources say the couple is currently living apart, with Hansika having moved in with her mother and Sohael staying with his parents.

An insider revealed that after their wedding in December 2022, Hansika and Sohael initially lived with Sohael’s joint family. However, adjusting to a large family setup proved difficult for the couple. They later moved into a condo in the same building for more privacy, but the problems apparently persisted, as per media reports.

When contacted, Hansika did not respond to requests for comment. Sohael, however, briefly denied the rumours via text, saying, “It’s not true.” He did not clarify if he was denying the separation or the reports of marital issues.

Hansika, 33, and Sohael, 35, had a grand wedding at a fort in Jaipur, which was featured in a reality TV show called Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. The show offered fans a glimpse into their relationship and wedding celebrations.

Their relationship attracted attention before the wedding because Sohael was previously married to Rinky Bajaj, who was reportedly a close friend of Hansika. Both Hansika and Sohael clarified that they had known each other for a long time through Hansika’s brother and denied any controversy.

While the couple has stayed private about their current situation, rumours about difficulties in their marriage continue to circulate. Fans will have to wait for any official update from Hansika or Sohael to know the truth.