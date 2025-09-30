Is Rohit Saraf’s Popularity Making Varun Dhawan Insecure?

The heroes or lead stars are usually the most cheered at Bollywood promotional events. But the scene was different at the recent Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari event. The crowd was chanting in unison, “Rohit! Rohit! Rohit!”

Varun Dhawan, considered one of the industry’s biggest names for the past decade, was present on stage. He maintained a dignified smile, but many on social media noted that the constant chanting had slightly altered his appearance.

This sparked a flurry of discussion on Reddit. One user wrote, “You can literally see Varun’s soul leaving his body when the chanting picks up pace.” Another commented, “Varun is trying hard to maintain that smile.” Someone also wrote, “This is the biggest sign that audiences are sick of nepos.”

The question now arises: is this a question mark on Varun’s stardom, or is it new evidence of Rohit Saraf’s popularity? Varun Dhawan has thoroughly entertained audiences with films like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Judwaa 2, October, and Badlapur. He is still considered a reliable box office star.

On the other hand, Rohit Saraf has slowly carved out a niche for himself over the past few years. From films like The Sky Is Pink, Ludo, and the web series Mismatched to his social media craze, Rohit has become a “boy next door” and a favorite of Generation Z among the youth. Perhaps this is why the crowd has declared him their star.

In fact, this is a picture of a changing Bollywood. The brilliance of old names no longer matters; audiences seek genuine connections and relatability. Varun’s stardom remains intact, but faces like Rohit prove that multiple stars can shine together in the industry.

Today, audiences aren’t just looking for big names, but also for good stories and powerful performances. When an actor plays their role sincerely and puts in the hard work, people quickly shower their love on them. A true star wins the audience’s hearts with their performance—and this audience’s blessing is more important than any level of stardom.

Ultimately, more important than the question “who is the biggest” is that audiences today have many favorite faces. And this is what makes Bollywood even more interesting.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be released on Dussehra, October 2, 2025. It will be interesting to see what new talents the pairing of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra will bring to the audience.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!