Is Vikrant Massey replacing Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 – Or has the film taken a new turn?

After years of uncertainty and speculation, Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 is finally making headlines again — this time with Vikrant Massey stepping into the lead role. However, one question continues to dominate the conversation: Is Vikrant replacing Kartik Aaryan, or has the film undergone such significant changes that comparisons are no longer relevant?

Back in 2019, Dostana 2 was slated with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya. However, things took a turn in 2021 when Kartik took a back seat from the film. However, Dharma Productions never released an official statement, post Kartik’s exit, but reports suggested that creative differences and scheduling conflicts were the cause. Some claimed Kartik was ousted, while others believed he walked away on principle. The truth was never confirmed.

Now, Vikrant Massey has officially confirmed that he’s headlining the film alongside Lakshya, marking his first collaboration with Dharma. Speaking to Times Now, the National Award-winning actor shared that this version of Dostana 2 will present him in a slick, stylish avatar — a stark contrast to the grounded roles he’s usually known for. The film is set to be shot across European locations, adding to the glossy, larger-than-life vibe.

As for the female lead, Vikrant chose not to reveal her identity, stating that Karan Johar will make that announcement. This has led to speculation that Janhvi Kapoor may also be out of the picture.

So, is Dostana 2 still the film it was in 2019 — or has it evolved into something entirely new? Whether Vikrant is filling Kartik’s shoes or stepping into a reimagined story, one thing is clear: Dostana 2 is finally moving forward, and all eyes are on how this reboot will unfold.