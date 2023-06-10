It has been quite a journey for me - Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

You have been an active screen actor for more than a decade now.How has your journey been so far?

It has been quite a journey for me. All I can say is, it’s been a rollercoaster ride, and also a great fun ride, an adventurous ride. Often I felt I was appreciated. Then there were times when I felt I didn’t get the appreciation I deserve. But then there were also times I felt I got more recognition for a performance than I deserved. Yeah, it’s been quite an experience. I just hope my graph moves forward.

How did it feel to play supporting roles to actors far inferior to you? Did it make you angry?

It definitely upsets you. This kind of a star system is unfair.But the worst is when they want you to lower your performing ability in accordance with your co-actor. They want you to lower your character’s calibre. They alter the script, change your character…Zeeshan ke sar pe haath maar do…that’s when the real anger sets in. I don’t know why they think I am too ignorant to not get the point, that the other actor is unable to pull the scene and Zeeshan has to make his performance or his character look weaker than it was meant to be.

Didn’t this anger you?

Initally I would get very angry.There are times when I’ve gone back to my hotel room and cried about what they were doing to my character. I used to get very hurt. Now I have gotten over it. But it still happens. Even recently during a project, I don’t want to name it, the climax was changed to the leading man’s advantage. I took it in my stride.

How do you deal with your disappointment?

Long walks, music and then back to shooting.

Scoop ,I feel is a new beginning for you.Do you agree?

Thank you, if you think Scoop is a new beginning for me. I hope so. I wish so. Going by the kind of response I am getting…main kya bolun(laughs)I just hope this is the beginning of a new joyful journey.

It is fascinating to see you play an urban sophisticated character with such restraint and grace.Why were you being cast only in ruralized roles before Scoop?

Yes of course. It is really strange that I never got to play an urban sophisticated character before this. Often I would suggest some changes to make the character more interesting. The director would shoot them down saying, ‘Let it be the way it is.You are playing a character from a particular section.’ In our industry and society at there is a big problem of class and racism. We are compartmentalized into different classes according to our skin colour.

But why?

I don’t know why.But it is there. Even now directors feel, ‘Arrey yaar, Zeeshan ko English-speaking character kaise den(how can Zeeshan play an English-speaking character)? As I do most of my interviews in Hindi, they feel I don’t know the English language. The Scoop casting director Mukesh Chabra and Hansal Mehta had to go around telling people that I am an educated English-speaking chap.

Why are people are so judgemental?

I don’t know why.But they are. They judge you by your clothes and language. I can’t go around telling everyone that I prefer to speak in Hindi. It is my first language .Since I work in the Hindi film industry,I chose Hindi as my primary language. Also , my initially successful roles were of characters from the heartland. In this industry, you get typecast. I am really grateful to Mukesh Chabra and Hansal Sir for finally believing in what I’ve been saying forever : I can play urban sophisticated characters. I think there is a lack of imagination in our industry.

Before playing the newspaper editor in Scoop,did you observe real life newspersons? Was Hussain Zaidi your inspiration?

He has been a prominent part of the media . I had discussions with Hansal Sir on it.But I didn’t observe anyone in particular to play my editor’s character. Hansal Sir was very certain that my character should come across as humane, wise, authoritative…and yet not arrogant or snobbish. My character needed to come across as kind and sensitive.

Any trepidations that you may not pull it off?

Just two days before the shooting I did have my doubts. I called up Hansal Sir and asked him if I would pull it off. Hansal Sir gave me a beautiful reply, ‘Mujhe apne se zyada bharosa tujhpe hai(I trust you more than I trust myself).’ He gave me a lot of confidence. Hansal Sir sent me video interviews of editors like Hussain Zaidi Saab, Prannoy Roy and a few others. This made me understand how different an editor’s persona is in the newsroom as compared with when he is having a normal conversation.

Incidentally,your wife Rasika Agashe too has a role in Scoop.What was it like being part of the same series?

It was very very exciting for me and my wife to be in the same serial. When we got to know, we were thrilled. Although we didn’t get to shoot together , but yes we loved being in the same show . Going by the response to Scoop, we are both very happy and proud. We intend to watch the show together very soon and we hope we get more opportunities to work together.