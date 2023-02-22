Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton make it official that they are dating each other, after they dropped some candid sweet moments from their recent exotic trip. Just Jared, a popular news page on Instagram dropped in the insights with the pictures, diving into the details about their relationship. Scroll beneath to know the scoop-

In the picture, we can see the couple posing together on their swanky car. Both the stars looking absolutely stunning together. Lukas wore a beige graphic t-shirt with shorts. He teamed it with his short blonde curls. Chris Appleton looked stunning in his black tank t-shirt and black shorts. He completed the look with a blue scarf and short blonde haircut.

Sharing the picture, Just Jared, on their official Instagram handle wrote, “You” star Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton confirmed their relationship with a couple of hot pictures from their trip to Mexico. Tap this pic in the LINK IN BIO to learn more and see the rest of the photos! #LukasGage #ChrisAppleton Photo: Lukas Gage”

Here take a look at the pictures:

Soon after the news went viral on the internet, fans couldn’t but gush over the cute happy couple. One wrote, “He is more a White Lotus star than You. They look good together. 💙”, another wrote, “They’re pretty, but what’s with the hand signs?”, a third one added, “If this is a bromance and you are making it seem like something else im gonna be”

What are your thoughts on this beautiful couple getting together? We are absolutely thrilled to see them together! Let us know your views in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.