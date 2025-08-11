Jackie Chan Criticises Hollywood’s Declining Creativity, Cites Profit-Driven Mindset

At the 78th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Jackie Chan took a moment away from celebrating his storied career to reflect on the state of modern Hollywood, and he didn’t hold back. While being honoured with the prestigious Career Leopard award, the legendary action star voiced his growing frustration with the direction big studios have taken in recent years.

Chan, known for blending jaw-dropping stunts with heartfelt storytelling, expressed concern that the heart of filmmaking has been overshadowed by commercial interests. He believes that creativity is being stifled by studios seeking profits over creative value. Filmmakers are being forced to make films with strict budgets and restrictions, and in this way, movies are created by boardrooms, rather than vision and passion.

Chan spoke from experience, having had decades of crossing over Eastern and Western cinema. Chan spoke of the experience of feeling dislocated from the audience in America in his early Hollywood years, feeling uninspired by the productions, and sometimes just wanting to walk away from Hollywood altogether, especially in the early 2000s, as per News 18.

Even with this entire situation, Chan’s career continued to prosper with one unyielding quality: original vision and a genuine bond with audiences around the globe. His musings at Locarno were not simply a critique. It was a call to a return to storytelling that embraces creativity, risk, and honesty.

Jackie Chan’s remarks echo how many filmmakers and fans today are questioning the soul of at least mainstream cinema. His comments serve as a timely reminder that film should be a form of art, and not just a business behind the spectacle.