Jackie Shroff Joins Forces with Anupam Kher as Brigadier Joshi in ‘Tanvi: The Great’

Anupam Kher is stepping into the shoes of a director for his upcoming film, Tanvi: The Great. Recently, he took to his social media handle to share Jackie Shroff‘s first look as Brigadier Joshi, clad in the uniform of an army officer. Besides unveiling his look, Anupam Kher also shared interesting insights into casting Jackie Shroff and delved into their off-screen camaraderie.

Anupam Kher wrote, “ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: My friend #JackieShroff is my brother from another mother. We have worked together in so many movies and are also related. Not many know that his wife, Ayesha Shroff, has been tying Rakhi to me for over 30 years. Jackie has a golden heart. ‘Love’ can be his second name. He has so much of it in him.”

He added, “One day, he dropped in at my place. I was yet to cast my film #TanviTheGreat! But I had recorded a few songs. I made him listen to them. He was quiet for a long time after listening to them. Then he hugged me and said. Don’t make this film without me. Brig. Joshi, like any Indian army officer, is larger than life. Strong, decisive, and yet compassionate. His portrayal will be remembered for years!”

“Thank you, Shroff, for your selfless friendship and brilliant acting. You are a pillar of my strength. Both on and off the screen! Jai Hind! 🫡❤️” he concluded.

Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher share a close-knit bond for years. Now that the two iconic actors are collaborating for a one-of-a-kind film, audiences are keen to see what they have to offer with their substantial vision of filmmaking.

Meanwhile, Tanvi: The Great is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival within the Marche du Film. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film’s music is composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani. The film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The film, which has yet to get a release date, stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role.