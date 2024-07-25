Janhvi Kapoor On Being Hospitalized

Janhvi Kapoor whose new film Ulajh is on release had a health scare last week and had to be hospitalized .

Speaking on the experience with me Janhvi says, “Yes, Sir, I was hospitalized. I think I was exhausted and my immunity was very low.I think since before the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi started, I haven’t really had a break. I’ve been traveling and I’ve shot, I think, three songs and I’m rehearsing for my fourth song now. And I’ve done this within the span of a month and a lot of crazy travel and other things on the side.I realized that too late. I think my immunity was anyways taking a beating. And I went to Chennai for half a day for some event and I think I ate something funky at the airport or I don’t know what, because initially we thought it was a stomach bug, but it really wasn’t because all of my blood parameters when they took all of these tests were all over the place. And after my stomach had settled, it was just body ache and weakness and shivering and shaking and all sorts of things.”

So what exactly went wrong? “Apparently my liver enzymes and my liver profile was way off, gave doctors a lot of reason to panic. So for three, four days, essentially, I was just at the hospital and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary because I don’t know, you know, when you feel like you’re on a hamster wheel and you’re covering a lot of ground and you’re feeling really invincible and triumphant. And the only thing I was worrying about is , ‘I hope I hope I’m going to dance well. I hope I’m looking fit enough for this song and this and that’. And then,Suddenly in a couple of hours before I was to board my flight to Hyderabad, I felt completely like handicapped and paralyzed. I wasn’t being able to go to the restroom on my own.I wasn’t in any condition to speak or walk or even eat. And so I really think it was a recalibration that I needed. I think my body needed that rest that it got in the hospital.”

Janhvi wants to warn all her colleagues who push themselves beyond limits. “It just taught me that, you know, all of these other things are great, but you need to respect your body and all of these things that, you know, you derive your vanity from. They’re all fleeting and they can all go. And you need to just need to listen to your body, basically.But, yeah, now I’m back at it. July 23 was my first day of work. I am still quite weak.But, yeah, I’ll get there. You have to do what you have to do.”