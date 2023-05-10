ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ulajh' announced, all details inside

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular and admired actresses in the country. Her new movie announcement is here and we love it. Read all the special details about the upcoming project here. Janhvi along with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew will star in Junglee Pictures’ next ‘Ulajh’

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 15:37:50
Junglee Pictures, known for its widely acclaimed and loved spy thriller “Raazi,” has announced the casting of their upcoming film titled ‘Ulajh’, a stylized international thriller, set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS). To be by directed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, the makers have given us a glimpse into the high-stakes world of International Diplomacy and unveiled a talented ensemble cast headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah (Hunterrr and Badhaai Do fame), and Roshan Mathew (Darlings and hit Malayalam film – Kappela fame) also starring powerhouse performers Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. The patriotic thriller is to go on floors by end of this month.

‘Ulajh’ follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

Check out here to understand what Janhvi Kapoor has to say about the movie:

Excited to be a part of Ulajh , Janhvi Kapoor says, – “When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

Director Sudhanshu Saria shared – “In their typical fashion, Junglee Pictures has picked yet another original, bold and daring film to bring to audiences and I’m so thrilled they’ve entrusted me with the task of helming it. In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh.”

Celebrating their recent success with films like Badhaai Do and Doctor G last year, Junglee Pictures is all set to enter 2023 with an exciting slate of films from various genres starting with, ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’, ‘Dosa King’, and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Read Latest News