The Kapoor family is filled with joy these days. Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, and her sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, made this beautiful occasion even more special. A video going viral on social media has won everyone’s hearts, and Janhvi and Khushi are seen getting their sister Anshula ready for her engagement.

In the video, the two sisters braid Anshula’s hair, and Anshula’s face reflects only joy and peace. Sharing this video, Anshula wrote a very emotional note: “I didn’t know how much I needed their quiet kind of love until I had it. The kind that doesn’t need words—just a hug at the right time, a hand that reaches to hold mine, a look that says ‘we’ve got you’. Thank you for always being my soft place to land.”

Khushi Kapoor immediately reacted to her post, writing, “I love you (white heart emoji)” – and fans subsequently showered the comments section with love and emotions.

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor. After her mother Mona’s death, Boney Kapoor married Sridevi, with whom Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were born. Thus, these three sisters are part of a blended family, now winning hearts on social media with their beautiful bond.

Anshula and Rohan Thakkar’s engagement took place on October 2nd, with the entire Kapoor family in attendance—Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shahana Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and many close relatives and friends. The ceremony was called Gor Dhana, a Gujarati pre-wedding ceremony similar to an engagement.

Sharing photos from the occasion, Anshula wrote, “This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these… and Ma’s love could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is thinking: this is what forever should feel like.”

In this post, she also remembered her mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in her flowers, words, and the feeling that was present every moment.

This moment with Janhvi and Khushi wasn’t just a family moment for Anshula; it was an emotional journey—a celebration of love, belonging, and the bonds that grow deeper with time.

Today, this video on social media isn’t just a glimpse of an engagement—it’s a story of the bond between three sisters, who stand by each other despite every pain. The Kapoor sisters have proven that a real family stands by each other silently – without saying anything, without making a fuss, just with all their hearts.

