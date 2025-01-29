Jani Master responds to claims on court verdict; emphasizes ‘truth will prevail’

Noted choreographer Jani Master has addressed the recent discussions surrounding a court ruling related to his case. In a statement shared online, he expressed disappointment over the spread of misleading information regarding the court’s decision.

Jani Master clarified that the recent court dismissal was connected to a petition he had filed against an uninformed Presidential election. He stated that certain individuals were deliberately linking this verdict to a separate ongoing case to create confusion and gain attention.

“You might think that people will believe whatever you say, but when the actual details of the judgment come out, everyone will understand your motive,” he said, asserting that the truth would soon be evident. He further emphasized his confidence in the legal system, concluding his statement with “Justice will prevail.”

The controversy arose after anchor Jhansi, a representative of The Voice of Women (VoW), shared a post on Instagram claiming that Jani Basha had lost his case against the Telugu Film Chamber’s suspension order in District Court. She described the judgment as a crucial step toward ensuring workplace safety and upholding POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) guidelines. She also extended gratitude to the Telugu Film Chamber for maintaining a firm legal stance on the matter.

Jani Master, who was previously jailed and later released on bail in a case involving allegations of harassment, has maintained that the legal process is ongoing. His latest response indicates that he intends to challenge the narratives being circulated and remains firm in his stance that the truth will ultimately be recognized.