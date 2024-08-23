Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi , Dharmendra On Angry Young Men

Amazon’s docu-series Angry Young Men on the phenomenal partnership of Salim and Javed has so much to say about the screenwriting superstar duo.Speaking on his partnership with Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar tells, “It was what it was. We never got together to make history. We just wanted to write interesting stories in a way that had not been attempted in Hindi cinema before.”

But what does Javed Akhtar’s better half Shabana Azmi have to say about the much-talked about docu-series?

Over to Shabana: “I loved it. It is a fair and revealing illustration of what Salim-Javed mean to Indian cinema. I was especially moved by the third episode. This story HAD to be documented. Kudos to Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar who made it possible. The kids wanted their father’s real story of Salim and Javed to go out.And it did!”

Veteran actor Dharmendra who was part of Salim-Javed’s most successful collaboration Sholay regrets turning down Zanjeer. “When I read the script, I could see it was a fabulous opportunity for any actor. Contrary to what has been written,I didn’t say no to Zanjeer because I had no songs . What nonsense! In Yaadon Ki Baraat which was released at the same time as Zanjeer and was also written by Salim-Javed, I had no songs to sing. I happily did it.In any case I was not comfortable lip-syncing songs”

So what was the real reason for Dharamji’s refusal to do Zanjeer? “I will tell you. It was a vow I made to a very dear aunt of mine. She was hurt by Prakash Mehra’s behaviour and she made me promise I wouldn’t work with him.For me family ties have always been more important than films.Anyway I am glad Amit(Bachchan) did Zanjeer. It made his career.”

Did Dharamji recommend Amitabh Bachchan for Sholay?

The affable legend laughs shyly. “Who told you this? It is true. I did put in a word. Baqi toh sab oopar wale ki meherbani. I must tell you the real star of Sholay was Salim-Javed’s script. The writing was zabardast. I am fortunate to have worked in a number of film scripted by them, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Chacha Bhatija and of course Sholay.”