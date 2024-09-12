Jiiva involved in an accident; wife Supriya escapes with a few injuries

Tamil actor Jiiva and his wife Supriya were involved in a serious car accident in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, while en route to Chennai. The couple managed to escape with only minor injuries, though Jiiva’s luxury vehicle sustained significant damage. Reports indicate that the accident occurred when a young man on a two-wheeler unexpectedly entered the road. In an effort to avoid a collision, Jiiva swerved, causing the car to hit a divider and overturn. Thankfully, both Jiiva and Supriya emerged from the accident relatively unscathed.

Reports suggest that a young man on a two-wheeler suddenly appeared in front of Jiiva’s car, causing the actor to swerve in an attempt to avoid an accident. Unfortunately, his vehicle struck a divider and overturned. Despite the severity of the crash, Jiiva and his wife Supriya were fortunate to escape with only minor injuries.

In a conversation with DT Next, Jiiva confirmed that he wasn’t seriously hurt and later continued his journey to Chennai in a different car.

However, videos circulating on social media show Jiiva visibly upset, yelling at bystanders who had gathered around the crash site. Police later arrived to manage the situation and launched an investigation into the incident.

https://x.com/ManobalaV/status/1833857562128666731?

As one would remember, a few days ago, Jiiva also got into a huge spat with the reporters when he was questioned about the Hema Committee Report.