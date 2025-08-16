Jitendra Kumar–Ravi Kishan Join And Bring a New Twist to Mirzapur: The Film

Mirzapur, The Film, has been in the news since last year. The excitement of the fans has increased further because now two big names have joined this film- Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. Yes, we have received this information that the names of these two actors have also been included in the starcast of Mirzapur The Film.

The news of the return of iconic characters like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu had filled the fans with enthusiasm. And now that Jitendra and Ravi Kishan have joined it, it will be very interesting to see how the story will take a more interesting turn.

For the time being, the details of their characters have been kept secret. The makers want it to be a surprise for the fans. According to sources, the film’s muhurat puja was held recently, and both Jitendra and Ravi were present on that occasion. The shooting will start next month.

The source also said that look tests and reading sessions have started, and Jitendra and Ravi have also joined. Both actors have become part of the pre-production, and now fans are just waiting for their roles.

However, when Ravi Kishan was contacted, he refused to make any statement. At the same time, there was no response from Jitendra Kumar.

The film was announced in 2024, when Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyendu shared a video. The film, Mirzapur, was created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmeet Singh. The film will have a theatrical release in 2026 and will also come on OTT later. Shweta Tripathi (Golu) is also expected to return.

Ali Fazal has already hinted that the film could be a backstory or a prequel. He said, “We are very excited. This is the OG cast, and we are back at the table again. It seems the story is going back in time, as some dead people will appear again.”

The question for fans now is whether Mirzapur The Film will be a prequel or a new twist-filled story. But one thing is for sure, this film is going to be a big blast.

