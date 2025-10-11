Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection – Day 23 Update: Akshay Kumar’s Legal Comedy Nears ₹110 Crore

Box Office Performance Overview:

* Opening Weekend (Days 1–3): The film debuted with ₹12.5 crore on Friday, followed by ₹19.5 crore on Saturday and ₹21 crore on Sunday, totaling ₹53.5 crore.

* Week 1 (Days 4–7): Collections dipped to ₹5.5 crore on Monday but rebounded to ₹6.5 crore on Tuesday. The week concluded with ₹71.5 crore.

* Week 2 (Days 8–14): The second week saw a decline, with Friday earning ₹3.75 crore and Saturday ₹6.75 crore. The week ended with ₹29 crore.

* Week 3 (Days 15–21): The third week experienced a significant drop, earning ₹6.6 crore, with collections as low as ₹0.60 crore on Monday

* Week 4 (Days 22–23): On Day 22, the film earned ₹0.50 crore, and on Day 23, it earned ₹0.36 crore, bringing the total to approximately ₹110.8 crore

Critical Reception and Cultural Impact:

Despite fluctuations in box office numbers, Jolly LLB 3 has been praised for its engaging humor and social commentary blend. The film’s performance underscores the value of well-crafted storytelling in commercial cinema.

Jolly LLB 3 is a testament to content-driven cinema’s enduring appeal. While its box office numbers may not match some of Akshay Kumar’s other hits, the film’s impact resonates through its thoughtful narrative and the conversations it has ignited among audiences and critics alike.