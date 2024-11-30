Josh Actor Sharad Kapoor Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Case Filed

Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor, known for his roles in films like Josh and LOC Kargil, has been accused of misbehaving and inappropriately touching a woman. The Khar police in Mumbai registered an FIR following a complaint by a 32-year-old woman who alleged that the actor called her to his residence under false pretences.

According to the complaint, the woman came into contact with Kapoor through Facebook, after which they interacted via video calls. Kapoor allegedly told her that he wanted to meet and discuss a film shoot. He sent her a location, which he claimed was an office in Khar. However, upon arrival, the woman discovered it was his residence.

The victim stated that upon reaching the third floor of the building, a man opened the door, and Kapoor, from inside, called her to his bedroom. Feeling uneasy, she left the premises but later received a WhatsApp message from Kapoor, allegedly containing abusive language, as per News 18 report.

The woman shared her ordeal with a friend, who encouraged her to approach the police. The Khar police registered a case against Kapoor under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman), 75 (sexual harassment), and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, as per report.

Kapoor has not yet issued a public statement regarding the allegations. Efforts to contact his representatives have so far been unsuccessful.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by women in professional and social spaces. Advocacy groups have reiterated the importance of creating safe environments for women and called for strict legal action against perpetrators.

The investigation continues, and the police are urging anyone with additional information about the case to come forward.