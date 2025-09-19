Jr NTR Gets Injured During Shoot, Advised Complete Rest

Popular Telugu star Jr NTR suffered minor injuries during the shoot of an advertisement. The actor was shooting for a commercial at a private studio in Hyderabad on Friday. As per the reports, during the shoot, the actor slipped from a platform, injuring his leg. However, his team later clarified all the rumors with an official statement on social media that the actor is stable now and is on the road to recovery.

The official statement also revealed that Jr NTR will be taking a complete rest for the next couple of weeks, as the doctors advised: “Jr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation.”

Though NTR is stable now, the doctors advised him to take a complete rest so that he can recover fully soon.

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. Currently, he is working on the upcoming film NTRNeel with director Prashanth Neel. And his sudden injury might pause the shoot of the film. However, nothing has been revealed about the same. Besides that, he also has films lined up, including an untitled film with director Nelson Dilipkumar.

We wish a speedy recovery to superstar Jr NTR!