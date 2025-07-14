Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 11: Crosses 72.5 Cr in India

Hollywood’s much-hyped film Jurassic World Rebirth performed brilliantly at the box office in its first 10 days, registering an India net collection of 72.25 crores. On the 11th day, the second Monday, the film collected a net of around 0.34 crores, much less than the last two days. With this, the total India net film collection has become 72.59 crores.

The film opened on July 2 and grossed around ₹39 crore in the first three days. By the end of the first week, it had crossed 55 crore, which includes releases in English, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages. The second week started with 2.85 crore on Friday, while the film showed a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday, earning seven crore and 7.4 crore, respectively. However, the figure dropped to 0.34 crore on Monday.

On Monday, July 14, the film’s English occupancy stood at 6.45%, Tamil occupancy at 13.40% and Hindi occupancy at just 5.53%, showing an expected drop from the start of the week.

Jurassic World Rebirth is a standalone sequel released after Jurassic World Dominion (2022). This film is the seventh installment of the Jurassic Park franchise. The film stars actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in lead roles. The film’s story is based on a mission where a team goes to a former research island to collect samples from three giant dinosaurs whose DNA is needed to treat heart disease. Meanwhile, a ruined family is stranded on that island, and both must save their lives together.

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. All eyes are on how the film’s collection continues in the coming days. Will it be able to move towards the 100 crore club? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.