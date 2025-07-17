Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 13: Earned 78.81 crores so far, waiting for 14th day earnings

Jurassic World: Rebirth earned a total net of 78.81 crores in 13 days of its release in India. The film collected around 1.29 crores on the 13th day, Wednesday, 16 July 2025. These figures include all languages ​​(English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu).

The earnings for the 14th day have not been revealed yet, but based on the film’s performance so far, stable earnings on Thursday are expected.

The film’s box office journey has been like this: It made a great start in the first week, earning 56.25 crores. There was a jump in the second weekend, earning 7.35 crores and 7.8 crores on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the drop on weekdays, the film is earning steadily.

This film is the seventh film in the franchise, released after Jurassic World Dominion (2022). It is a standalone sequel in which a research team is sent to an island of three giant dinosaurs for DNA samples. At the same time, a broken family is also trapped on the same island, and both have to struggle together to save their lives.

The film stars international stars like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. It is directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Now, all eyes are on whether Jurassic World Rebirth will be able to move towards the 100 crore club. The current figures are raising hopes in this direction.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for all the latest box office updates.