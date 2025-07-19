Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 15: Total Inches Towards 83.65 Cr Mark

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 15: Jurassic World Rebirth earned around 1.65 crore on its second Friday, July 18th, 2025, in India, taking the film’s total 15-day India nett to 83.65 crore. This figure is based on early reports from Sacnilk.

The film had a great first week, earning 56.25 crore. This included a strong opening of 9.25 crore on the first day, 13.85 crore on the second day, and 15.9 crore on the third day. However, there was a drop on weekdays: 4.6 crore on Monday, 4.8 crore on Tuesday, four crore on Wednesday, and 3.85 crore on Thursday.

The second week started relatively slow, but the film picked up again on Saturday and Sunday. Week 2 total collections stood at 25.75 crore, down by almost 54% from week 1.

On Friday, the 15th day of the film, the average occupancy of the English version was 20.35%, Tamil 15.52%, and Hindi 12.61%. These figures clearly show that the film’s popularity is still high, even if the pace has slowed down a bit.

Jurassic World Rebirth is the seventh film in the franchise after 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion. It is a standalone sequel in which a research team is sent to collect DNA samples on an island of giant dinosaurs. At the same time, a broken family is also trapped on the same island, and both have to save their lives together.

The film stars international stars like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. It is directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Now, everyone’s eyes are on whether Jurassic World Rebirth will be able to move towards the 100 crore club. The collections so far definitely indicate this.

