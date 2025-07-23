Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 19: Crosses 4833 Cr Worldwide, Inches Closer to 100 Cr India Net

Hollywood blockbuster film Jurassic World Rebirth performed brilliantly worldwide until the 19th day of its release and recorded a worldwide collection of 4833.98 crores. Its net collection in India has been 94.61 crores and gross collection 112.98 crores, while overseas, the film has so far earned 2590 crores.

The 19th day earnings in India by language are as follows: English: 0.51 crore (total 42.53 crore), Hindi: 0.62 crore (total 37.45 crore), Tamil: 0.09 crore (total 11.41 crore), Telugu: 0.06 crore (total 3.22 crore)

Jurassic World Rebirth is a standalone sequel to 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion and the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise. This time, the film’s story revolves around a dangerous mission: a team is sent to an old research island to collect DNA samples of three giant dinosaurs that can help find a cure for heart disease. Meanwhile, a broken family gets stuck on the same island, and they both must save their lives together.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in important roles. It is directed by Gareth Edwards, who has made it a great visual treat. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment produced it.

The story, VFX, and thrilling elements of the film are being liked by the audience.

