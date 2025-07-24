Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 20: 94.19 Cr India Net, Global Total Crosses 5000 Cr

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 20: Jurassic World Rebirth has maintained a good hold at the box office even on the 20th day of its release. The film collected a total of 1.04 crores net in four languages in India on Wednesday, July 23rd, taking its India net total to 94.19 crores. At the same time, the film has earned a fantastic 5001.17 crores at the worldwide box office.

The language-wise performance on the 20th day is as follows: English: 0.43 crore (total 42.18 crore), Hindi: 0.44 crore (total 37.24 crore), Telugu: 0.10 crore (total 3.29 crore), Tamil: 0.07 crore (total 11.48 crore).

The film is the seventh film in the Jurassic World Rebirth franchise, which is presented as a standalone sequel after Jurassic World Dominion (2022). This time, the story revolves around a research mission in which a team is sent to an old research island to collect DNA samples from three giant dinosaurs, which are to be used to treat heart disease. Meanwhile, a broken family gets stranded on the same island, and together they must complete the mission and save their lives.

The film stars a great cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. It was directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

The film was released in India in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. After earning fast in the first two weeks, the pace of the film has slowed down a bit, but the distance to the 100 crore club is not much now.

It remains to be seen whether Jurassic World Rebirth will become the next Hollywood film to cross 100 crore in India in the coming days.

