Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 22: 5050 Cr Worldwide, India Total Nears 100 Cr

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 22: The new film of the dinosaur franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, has made tremendous earnings till the 22nd day and has crossed the mark of 5050.62 crores at the worldwide box office. So far in India, the film has earned 95.19 crores net and 114.62 crores gross.

On Friday, July 25th, the 22nd day, the film’s earnings in India were as follows: English: 0.03 crore (total 42.67 crore), Hindi: 0.22 crore (total 37.72 crore), Tamil: 0.01 crore (total 11.56 crore), Telugu: 0.01 crore (total 3.24 crore).

The film’s plot revolves around a mission on a research island, where a team has to collect DNA samples of three giant dinosaurs, with the help of which a cure for heart disease has to be discovered. Meanwhile, a broken family is also stranded on that island, and both have to save their lives together.

The star cast includes brilliant actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. DiGareth Edwards directed the film, which Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment produced.

The film grossed around 39 crore in the first three days of its release on July 4 and crossed the 55 crore mark in the first week. It has been released in India in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

All eyes are now on whether the film will be able to join the 100 crore India net club in the coming days. The film is running strong so far due to audience interest and content.

