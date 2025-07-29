Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 25: Total Worldwide Collection 6215.39 Cr; India Nett 97.99 Cr

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 25: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ has continued its great performance on the 25th day of its release. According to Sacnilk, on Monday, July 28, the film earned around 0.36 crore nett in India. Language-wise figures are as follows: English: 0.17 Cr (Total 44.09 Cr), Hindi: 0.16 Cr (Total 38.96 Cr), Tamil: 0.02 Cr (Total 11.68 Cr), and Telugu: 0.01 Cr (Total 3.26 Cr).

The film’s India Net Collection has reached 97.99 Cr, India Gross 117.64 Cr, and Worldwide Collection 6215.39 Cr. The film has received tremendous success in foreign countries, from where it has earned around 3610 Cr.

The story of this film revolves around a research island, where a scientific team has to take DNA samples of three giant dinosaurs to find a cure for heart disease. Meanwhile, a broken family is trapped on that island, and both struggle to save their lives.

The film stars strong actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. It is directed by Gareth Edwards, who has previously been praised for films like Rogue One. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment handle the production.

The film has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India. In the first three days of its release, it earned around 39 crores, and by the end of the first week, this figure had crossed 55 crores.

Now, everyone’s eyes are on whether the film will be able to join the 100 Cr India Net Club in the coming days. Due to the audience’s interest and strong content, the film holds its grip at the box office.

