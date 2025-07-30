Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 26: Total Collection Reaches 6215.77 Cr; India Nett 98.34 Cr

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 26: Hollywood’s much-hyped film Jurassic World Rebirth performed brilliantly at the box office in its 26days, registering an India net collection of 98.34 crores. According to Sacnilk.com, on the 26th day, Tuesday, July 29th, the film collected a net of around 0.35 crores, English: 0.16 cr, Hindi: 0.17 cr, Tamil: 0.02 cr, bringing the total India net film collection to 98.34 crores.

The film opened on July 4 and grossed around 39 crore in the first three days. By the end of the first week, it had crossed 55 crore, which includes releases in English, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages.

Jurassic World Rebirth is a standalone sequel released after Jurassic World Dominion (2022). This film is the seventh installment of the Jurassic Park franchise. The film stars actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in lead roles. The film’s story is based on a mission where a team goes to a former research island to collect samples from three giant dinosaurs whose DNA is needed to treat heart disease. Meanwhile, a ruined family is stranded on that island, and both must save their lives together.

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. All eyes are on how the film’s collection continues in the coming days. Will it be able to move towards the 100 crore club? Only time will tell.

