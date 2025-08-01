Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 28: 6216.32 Cr Worldwide, India Total Nears 100 Cr

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 28: The new film in the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, has made tremendous earnings until the 28th day and has crossed the mark of 6216.32 crores worldwide. So far in India, the film has earned 98.84 crores net and 118.57 crores gross.

On Thursday, July 31st, the 28th day, the film’s earnings in India were as follows: English: 0.08 crore (total 44.49 crore), Hindi: 0.08 crore (total 39.34 crore), Tamil: 0.02 crore (total 11.74 crore), Telugu: 0.01 crore (total 3.27 crore).

The film’s plot revolves around a mission on a research island, where a team has to collect DNA samples of three giant dinosaurs, with the help of which a cure for heart disease has to be discovered. Meanwhile, a broken family is stranded on that island, and both must save their lives together.

The star cast includes brilliant actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. DiGareth Edwards directed the film, which Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment produced.

The film grossed around 39 crore in the first three days of its release on July 4 and crossed the 55 crore mark in the first week. It has been released in India’s Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

All eyes are now on whether the film will be able to join the 100 crore India net club in the coming days. The film is running strong so far due to audience interest and content.

