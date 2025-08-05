Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 32: Crosses 100.13 Cr in India

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 32: Hollywood’s much-hyped film Jurassic World Rebirth performed brilliantly at the box office in its 32 days, registering an India net collection of 100.31 crores. On the 32nd day, Monday, August 4th, the film collected a net of around 0.14 crores, bringing the total worldwide film collection to 6217.73 crores.

The film opened on July 4 and grossed around 39 crore in the first three days. By the end of the first week, it had crossed 55 crore, which includes releases in English, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages.

Jurassic World Rebirth is a standalone sequel released after Jurassic World Dominion (2022). This film is the seventh installment of the Jurassic Park franchise. The film stars actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in lead roles. The film’s story is based on a mission where a team goes to a former research island to collect samples from three giant dinosaurs whose DNA is needed to treat heart disease. Meanwhile, a ruined family is stranded on that island, and both must save their lives together.

Gareth Edwards directed the film, which Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment produced.

