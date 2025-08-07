Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 34: Earns 100.39 Cr India Net

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 34: Hollywood’s much-hyped film Jurassic World Rebirth performed brilliantly in its 34 days, registering an India net collection of 100.39 crores. On the 34th day, Wednesday, August 6th, the film collected a net of around 0.13 crores, bringing the total worldwide film collection to 6218.03 crores. India grossed 120.28 crores, overseas 3610 crores.

The film opened on July 4 and grossed around 39 crore in the first three days. By the end of the first week, it had crossed 55 crore, which includes releases in English, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages.

Jurassic World Rebirth is a standalone sequel released after Jurassic World Dominion (2022). This film is the seventh installment of the Jurassic Park franchise. The film stars actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in lead roles. The film’s story is based on a mission where a team goes to a former research island to collect samples from three giant dinosaurs whose DNA is needed to treat heart disease. Meanwhile, a ruined family is stranded on that island, and both must save their lives together.

Gareth Edwards directed the film, which Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment produced.

