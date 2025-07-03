Kajol’s Maa Crosses 25 Cr in First Week at the Indian Box Office

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa has earned a total of 25.2 crore in India in its first week. Kajol’s emotional horror-thriller has received a good response from the audience, especially in the first three days, the film performed strongly.

The film had an opening of 4.65 crore on the first day. On Saturday, it saw a growth of 29.03% and the film earned ₹6 crore, while on Sunday this figure increased to 7 crore. However, on Monday, the film’s earnings declined and the film earned 2.5 crore. 3 crore was collected on Tuesday and 1.7 crore on Wednesday.

On the seventh day that is Thursday, Maa’s earnings saw a further decline and the film collected only 0.35 crore. With this, the total net collection of the first week was 25.2 crore.

On July 3, 2025, the Hindi occupancy of the film was 5.45%, which shows that the film is now running among a limited audience.

Maa is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios. Actors like Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Jitin Gulati are seen in the film along with Kajol. The film narrates the strength, sacrifice and emotion of a mother, about which the audience is seen getting emotional.

Now it remains to be seen how much stability the film maintains in the second week.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.