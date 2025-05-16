Kalki Koechlin On Water Birth: ‘People think it’s some weird cult, witch practice’

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin recently shared her water birth experience and how people still have misconceptions about this natural process. Kalki also revealed how she and her musician boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, chose water birth for the birth of their daughter Sappho.

‘Water birth should be a standard practice’

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Kalki, while talking to Alina Dissects, said, ‘I think this should be standard practice. Water birthing is much easier on the body during natural birth. There’s so much research that it’s easier for the baby when it comes out because it was in the amniotic fluid already, so it is not a big shock. And for the woman, in terms of recovery, it’s a smoother process in general. I think it should be the protocol.’

She further added, ‘I don’t know why people don’t opt for it. I guess here it is more expensive, so that’s a big reason. But there are places where people can do it in a hospital, also. People aren’t informed enough about it. They just think it is weird cult, a chudail practice’.

Kalki’s water delivery story

Kalki gave birth to her daughter Sappho on February 7, 2020. She had shared a long post on Instagram about her 17-hour labour journey and thanked the doctors who didn’t let her give up.

Her post read, ‘So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women’s Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you’ve come this far and you’re going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!’

Kalki’s experience is not only an inspirational story but also shows how possible it is to make natural and healthy choices with the right information and support, no matter what people say.