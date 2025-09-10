Kalyani Priyadarshan thanks fans as Lokah: Chapter 1 hits 202 Cr worldwide

Malayalam cinema’s rising star Kalyani Priyadarshan has achieved a major milestone. Since making her debut with the Telugu film Hello in 2017, she has always taken thoughtful decisions about her work. Her new film, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, has taken her to a new level. With this film, directed by Dominic Arun, she has become India’s first female superhero and the first Malayalam actress to enter the 200 crore box office club.

The film collected 202 crore worldwide in just 13 days of its release. The 200 crore mark has recently become a big milestone for Malayalam films. L2 Empuraan (265.5 crore), Thudarum (234.5 crore), and Manjummel Boys (240.5 crore) had already made it to this club, and now Lokah has also joined it. The special thing is that women-led films reaching this level is very historic for the Malayalam industry.

After the film crossed 100 crore, producer Dulquer Salmaan said that the credit for its success goes entirely to writer-actress Santhy Balachandran, who wrote a strong female superhero character. His production company, Warfarer Films, made the official announcement on social media.

She expressed her happiness over the film’s box office success, Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote on social media, “Yesterday, our film reached a number that was only possible because of you, the audience. I’m beyond speechless, and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on this film. In our industry, content has always been king, the biggest star of all – and once again, you’ve proved that to us. Thank you for allowing us to show that stories with vision will always find their place with you.”

She credited the film’s director, Dominic Arun, saying, “And @dominic_arun (our Dom)… thank you for giving us a vision we could believe in with our whole hearts. You’re the reason we were all so excited to give everything we had—and it’s safe to say none of this would have been possible without you. To the most amazing cast and crew…this win feels special for me only because I have you guys to share it with.”

Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra was released on 28 August. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslin, and Sandy in pivotal roles, while stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Soobin, and Anna Ben have made special cameos. Megastar Mammootty has lent his voice to an important character.

This film is proving to be a milestone for Malayalam cinema and the Indian film industry.

