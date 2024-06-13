Kangana Ranaut says how ‘acting is much easier than politics’

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is now an MP (member of Parliament), and while there has been so much happening around her and with her lately, she hasn’t quite spoken up about it until now.

In an interview with The Himachali Podcast, Ranaut said that it was not the first time she had been approached to join politics and that she had received several other offers in the past. She mentioned that after her debut in Gangster, she had been offered a ticket. She explained that her great-grandfather had been an MLA for at least three terms, and when one belongs to such a family and achieves some success, local leaders approach them. She added that it was very common and that her father had also received an offer.

Her sister had been offered to join politics after surviving an acid attack. Ranaut stated that for them, it was not a big deal to receive political offers and that if she had not been interested in politics, she would not have had to go through so much trouble.

Ranaut also said that she was a person driven by passion. She mentioned that even in the film industry, she was an actor, writer, director, and producer. Regarding her political career, she stated that if she had to engage with the people, she would go ahead with it, emphasizing that there was no compulsion.

However, she admitted that work in the film industry was comparatively easier than in politics, which required a lot of effort. She described politics as a harsh life, similar to that of doctors, where only troubled people come to see you. In contrast, she noted that when people go to watch a film, they are very relaxed, but politics was not like that.

For the uninitiated, Ranaut won the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency for BJP but a landslide margin of 74,755 votes against her Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh.

She was recently also in the news for being slapped by a CISF official at the airport, which was addressed and dealt with later. She also has her next directorial, Emergency lined up for release.