Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut once again took a dig at Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. As per reports in Hindustan Times, she cryptically warned him about getting arrested for ‘supporting’ Khalistanis. Kangana took to Instagram, where she borrowed a line ‘Pols aagai pols’ from a trending meme over the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by Punjab Police and tagged Diljit Dosanjh.

Kangana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a post by a food delivery group. It showed a variety of lentils with ‘pulse aagai pulse’ written on it. Kangana tagged Diljit and wrote ‘just saying’. She added a Khalistan sticker on Instagram Stories, with the word crossed out. For the caption, she wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols.”

Kangana and Diljit have previously engaged in a war of words in 2020. A Twitter spat between the two celebrities took place over the contentious Farm Bill.

