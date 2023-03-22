A big and important update is coming in from the Kannada regional entertainment industry.

As per the media reports in The Quint, Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa was earlier arrested by Seshadripuram police in Bengaluru for a tweet that apparently stated that Hindutva is built on lies.

As per reports in media, a person named Shivkumar, a member of Bajrang Dal filed the police complaint in his personal capacity against the actor. Police officials have reportedly registered a case of Section 295A and 505B against him. He will be presented before a local court on Tuesday.

