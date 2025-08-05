Kannada Actor Santosh Balaraj Passes Away at 38

Kannada actor Santosh Balaraj, the son of late politician Anekal Balaraj, passed away on Tuesday morning at 10 AM in Bengaluru. He was 38 years old.

In recent weeks, Santosh had faced health issues and underwent treatment for jaundice last month. However, his condition worsened over the weekend, leading to his admission at Sagar Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout. Despite the doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to health complications this morning.

Santosh made a significant impact on the Kannada film industry with his performances in films like Ganapa, Kariya 2, Kempa, and Barkley. His upcoming film, Satya, was awaiting release. Colleagues and fans remember him for his calm demeanor and strong relationships within the industry, and his sudden demise has left many in deep shock.

About a year and a half ago, he lost his father, former minister and MLA Anekal Balaraj. Moreover, family sources indicated that Santosh was preparing for marriage in the near future.