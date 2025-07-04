Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 8: Slow start to the second week, total earnings reached 30.40 crores

Vishnu Manchu‘s pan-India film ‘Kannappa‘ did well in its first week and recorded a total India net collection of 30.20 crores. However, on the second Friday which is the eighth day, the pace of the film slowed down and the film did business of only 0.2 crores in all languages. With this, the total box office collection of the film Kannappa has now reached 30.40 crores.

The biggest earnings of the film have come from the Telugu version, where the response of the audience was very strong in the first week. The film earned 9.35 crore on the first day, 7.15 crore on the second day and 6.9 crore on the third day, Sunday. However, the decline started from Monday and the earnings reached 2.3 crore, 1.8 crore, and 1.35 crore respectively.

The first week’s earnings by language were as follows, Telugu: 24.64 crore, Hindi: 3.8 crore, Tamil: 0.75 crore, Kannada: 0.28 crore, Malayalam: 0.73 crore

On Friday, 4 July 2025, the total occupancy of the Telugu version was 16.01%, while that of the Hindi version was 6.47%. These figures show that the main market of the film currently remains in South India.

‘Kannappa’ is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Apart from Vishnu Manchu, the film also stars big stars like Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, R. Sharat Kumar, Madhu, Mukesh Rishi, and Brahmanandam.

Now it remains to be seen whether the film is able to pick up pace again in the coming weekend or not, because the falling earnings so far indicate that word of mouth will play a very important role in keeping the film afloat.

