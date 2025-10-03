Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Earns 60 Crore

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: The magic of Kannada cinema has once again graced the big screen. Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated film, ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1,’ produced by Vijay Kirigandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films, had a strong opening day, registering a net collection of nearly 60 crore in India. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film achieved this figure across all languages, making it one of the year’s biggest openings.

The film performed exceptionally well across languages ​​on its release day, October 2, 2025. The Kannada version recorded approximately 88% occupancy, the Telugu version approximately 75% occupancy, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions recorded 71% and 66% occupancy, respectively. The film’s occupancy in the Hindi belt remained relatively low, hovering around 30%, but audience interest is also steadily increasing here. The benefits of the Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra holidays were clearly visible in the film’s initial collections.

The film’s story is set during the ancient Kadamba dynasty (3rd-4th centuries), revolving around the mysterious forests and religious traditions of the coastal areas of Karnataka. This prequel delves deeper into the backdrop of the 2022 superhit film “Kantara.” “Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1” blends folklore and spirituality and offers powerful action and a visual treat. Rishabh Shetty once again dazzles audiences with his unique style and portrayal of a Naga Sadhu. He is joined by actors like Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

On the technical side, Arvind S. Kashyap’s cinematography gives the film a grand feel. B. Ajanish Loknath’s music and background score were already generating buzz from the teaser and trailer, and the experience becomes even more intense on the big screen. The 168-minute film has been released in IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and other premium formats, making the cinematic experience even more spectacular.

Made on a hefty budget of 125 crore, the film earned 60 crore on its first day, a figure expected to increase significantly by the weekend. Trade analysts believe that the holidays will directly impact the box office, and the film could easily surpass 200 crore in its opening weekend.

‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ has attracted audiences to theaters in the South Belt and across the country. Judging by the positive reviews from critics and the huge turnout, Rishabh Shetty has once again written a new chapter in Indian cinema by connecting it with the depth of folklore and faith.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.