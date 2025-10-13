Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rishab Shetty’s Period Drama Collects 438.4 Crore

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11: Directed and written by lead star Rishab Shetty, the period drama continues to rule the box office, with its collection now reaching 438.4 crore. With the strong hold since the release, the film witnessed a hike in earnings on the second weekend with 39 crore collection on Saturday and 39.75 crore collection on Sunday, and in the first week the film earned 337.4 crore.

Rishab’s period drama opened up with a grand earnings of 61.85 crore on day one. And the film earned 55 crore on the first Saturday and 63 crore on the first Sunday, after which the collection dipped, with earnings ranging from 21 crore to 34 crore till the second Friday.

On the 11th day of release, Kantara Chapter 1 made a business of 39.75 crore, taking the total collection to 438.4 crore in India. And this weekend, again, gave the film a boost, helping it approach new records. Also, this film is proving unbeatable at the box office, with its earnings skyrocketing each day.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a period drama starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film is produced by Hombale Films and also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in important roles.