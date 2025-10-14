Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rishab Shetty’s Film Sees Huge Drop, Total Crosses 450 Crore

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: The Kannada period drama continues to rule the box office, with its total collection crossing the 450 crore mark. Despite the huge number, the film witnessed a significant drop in earnings on Monday, October 13, earning only 13.35 crore on the 12th day. However, last weekend saw a surge in collection with the film earning 39 crore on Saturday and 39.75 crore on Sunday.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Of 12 Days

1st Day Box Office Collection – 61.85 crore

2nd Day Box Office Collection – 45.4 crore

3rd Day Box Office Collection – 55 crore

4th Day Box Office Collection – 63 crore

5th Day Box Office Collection – 31.5 crore

6th Day Box Office Collection – 34.25 crore

7th Day Box Office Collection – 25.25 crore

8th Day Box Office Collection – 21.15 crore

9th Day Box Office Collection – 22. 25 crore

10th Day Box Office Collection – 39 crore

11th Day Box Office Collection – 39.75 crore

12th Day Box Office Collection – 13.35 crore

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 earned 13.35 crore on the 12th day, bringing the total to 451.75 crore.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a period drama starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film is produced by Hombale Films and also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in important roles.