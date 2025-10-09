‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty’s Film Roars Past ₹450 Crore Worldwide

‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ Box Office Collection Day 7: The cinematic marvel of Rishab Shetty continues to roar at the box office, with the collection crossing the ₹450 crore mark globally. The period drama experienced a strong performance on its seventh day, earning an impressive amount at the box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 earned an impressive ₹25 crore on its seventh day, captivating audiences with its excellence in storyline and cinematography. The film has earned ₹316 crore net and ₹379 crore gross domestically, while the Hindi-dubbed version collected ₹100 crore, followed by the Kannada version, which earned ₹99 crore. Additionally, the Telugu version of the film generated a business of ₹60 crore, while the Malayalam and Tamil versions collectively earned ₹20 crore. However, the worldwide collection of the film has crossed the ₹450 crore mark.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Total Collection In First Seven Days Worldwide: ₹451 Crore.

With the craze among viewers for Kantara, the film is undoubtedly going to cross the ₹500 crore mark this weekend, or one can even expect a hike in the earnings. The film’s impressive collection from the whole country makes it a true Pan-India blockbuster.

Kantara Chapter 1 is directed and written by Rishab Shetty. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in central roles.