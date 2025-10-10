‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty’s Period Drama Crosses 500 Crore Mark

‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty’s period drama is creating history at the box office with its unstoppable run. Seems the much-awaited film is living up to expectations, despite a slight dip in collections this time. On the eighth day of release, the film has crossed the 500 crore mark globally, cementing its position as one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema.

As per reports, Rishab Shetty’s film witnessed a slight dip in collections but still earned approximately 21.15 crore, and the total collection has reached 337.4 crore net and 402 crore gross, approximately.

Adding the overseas collection, Kantara Chapter 1 has now crossed the 500 crore mark, with the total collection 509.25 crore at the start of its second week. Hombale Films revealed that the film has earned 509.25 globally. “The divine cinematic storm continues to soar higher at the box office. #KantaraChapter1 crosses 509.25 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in the 1st week! #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you.”

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 continues to win hearts with its culturally rich storyline, cinematography, costumes, and more. It is directed and written by the lead actor, Rishab Shetty, himself. Besides Rishab, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in important roles.

With the current craze for Kantara at the box office, the film is likely to make new records this weekend.