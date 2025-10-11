‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty’s Film Inches Closer To 550 Crore Globally

‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada period drama continues to roar at the box office, captivating audiences globally with its high drama and heritage. After a powerful second week, the film has entered the 500 crore club globally and is now inching closer to the 550 crore mark.

On day 9, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded yet another impressive collection, bringing its global total closer to the massive ₹550 crore mark. The film made a business of 22 crore on the 9th day (second Friday). With this, the total of the film reaches 359.40 crore net and 432 crore gross in India in its first nine days.

On Friday, the production house of the film, Hombale Films, announced on social media that the film had crossed the 500 crore mark globally in the first eight days. With that, the film’s global collection after nine days might be over 550 crore; however, as per the industry tracker, it is expected to be near 520 crore. However, with the current pace, the film is likely to pass 600 crore by Monday.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a period drama featuring Rishab Shetty in the lead role. Also, Rishab is the writer and director of the film, and it is produced by Hombale Films. The film also has Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.