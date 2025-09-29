‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Chennai Event Cancelled After Tragic Stampede At Vijay Rally

The makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have cancelled their scheduled promotional event in Chennai following a tragic incident at actor and TVK chief Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The stampede, which took place on Saturday, claimed the lives of at least 41 people and left many others injured.

Given the devastating tragedy, production house Hombale Films announced the cancellation as a mark of respect for the victims and their families. The event was originally planned for Sunday in Chennai. The team stated that this was not a suitable time for celebration and expressed solidarity with those affected by the incident.

The stampede reportedly occurred due to overcrowding and panic among attendees at the rally. Emergency services rushed many of the injured to nearby hospitals, while authorities are still assessing the full extent of the casualties.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the much-anticipated prequel to the critically acclaimed film Kantara. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film also features actors Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah. The team has been actively promoting the movie across South India, with plans to reach fans in multiple cities.

The film is slated for release on October 2 and has generated high expectations among audiences, especially after the success of the first chapter. While the promotional event in Chennai has been postponed, the makers assured fans they would meet them at a more appropriate time once the situation allows.