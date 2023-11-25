Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty unveils first poster look, check out

Rishab Shetty, the lead actor of the much-celebrated ‘Kantara,’ recently took to Instagram to announce the upcoming film’s next chapter, ‘Kantara Chapter 1.’ In a visually stunning post, Hombale Films, the production powerhouse, revealed the Mahurat ceremony date and set the stage for the grand unveiling of the first look poster.

The announcement from Hombale Films, posted on their official Instagram account, hinted at the film’s mystical essence: “Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen! #KantaraChapter1 First Look on Nov 27th at 12:25 PM.”

Interestingly, it has been disclosed that ‘Kantara 2’ has undergone a transformative shift and is now officially christened as ‘Kantara Chapter 1.’ The cinematic saga is poised to commence with the Muhurat Pooja and the premiere of the eagerly awaited first look poster, both slated for November 27.

Rishab Shetty, expressing his excitement on Instagram, shared, “This is more than just light; it’s Darshan. Revealing the first look on 27th nov @ 12:25 pm.” Fans are eagerly counting down to this cinematic spectacle, ushering in a new era with ‘Kantara Chapter 1.’