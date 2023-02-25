Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood beauty, recently took a dig and slammed filmmaker Karan Johar as his film Selfiee flopped at box office. Reacting to a box office report of Selfiee which compared Kangana with Akshay, the actress took dig at Karan Johar. Kangana wrote, “Karan Johar movie Selfie has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me…”

In her next post, Kangana re-shared an article the headline of which read, “’Male version of Kangana Ranaut!,’ Netizens react as Akshay’s ‘Selfiee’ fails to impress viewers, may be his 6th flop film in a row.” Adding to it, the actor said, “I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me…yeh bhi meri hi galti hai,” with some laughing emojis. She went on to add, “Wah bhai Karan johar wah (Congrats).”

Kangana went on to share some more news articles. And then concluded in a separate post, “web is full of hundreds of articles where selfie failure is blamed on me and Akshay sir no mention of Karna Johar name at all, this is how mafia manipulates news and build perception that suits their narrative…”

Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. The original film featured Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Their roles have been reprised by Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi as a superstar and a cop respectively. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. It’s backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production along with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.