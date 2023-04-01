For all those naysayers who have been gunning for Karan Johar as the culprit behind Priyanka Chopra’s ouster from Bollywood, here is some revisionary food for thought.

Priyanka, along with her husband Nick Jonas, met Karan Johar at grand event hosted by the Ambanis.

Here’s an eyewitness report of what transpired thereafter: “As soon as Priyanka spotted Karan, she rushed to hug him and then they chatted animatedly for a while. Karan teased her about the controversial podcast(in which Priyanka spoke about her expulsion from Bollywood without naming anyone) and Priyanka replied she had not mentioned anyone’s name. They promised to catch up in LA the next time he was there. Karan wants to meet Priyanka and Nick’s daughter Mati.”

It is good that Priyanka Chopra has finally spoken about how she was bullied out of Bollywood. But to portray her as a victim is a laugh.Anyone who knows Priyanka even remotely—and I knew her very closely at one time—knows she is no walkover. Neither is she an abla naari who was driven out of the film industry, like Waheeda Rehman from her sasural in Neel Kamal.

It doesn’t quite work out that way for Priyanka.It never has. It never will. If she was workless for the want of leading men, it was with reason that Shah Rukh Khan , Akshay Kumar,etc didn’t want to work with her.

As for Karan Johar, PC and KJO(as they are fashionably known) are friends to this day. They meet socially,message one another and are aware of what is going on in one another’s life.”