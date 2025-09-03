Karan Johar, Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh Lead Support As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In Years

Punjab is currently facing one of its most severe flood crises in recent years. Relentless rainfalls have caused rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi to overflow, leading to widespread flooding across the state.

Thousands of families have been displaced, abodes eradicated, and large spans of farmland dunked, as per reports. Over 1,000 villages are impacted, with more than 61,000 hectares of farming land sunken. The worst-hit districts include Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

As rescue teams work tirelessly on the ground, support is coming in from across the country. Many people are offering help, sharing resources, and spreading verified information. Among them are Bollywood celebrities who have stepped forward to show solidarity with the people of Punjab.

Filmmakers, actors, and public figures are using social media to help promote awareness and share emergency helplines. Their messages have helped raise awareness about the magnitude of the disaster and encouraged others to donate whatever they can. Some have gone as far as to start dedicated helplines of their own, like Sonu Sood, to link those in trouble, with help in real-time.

Punjabi artists have also expressed their thoughts and concern, and promised help, such as Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal. Their public video statements helped bring comfort, and relief during a moment of grief on such a broad scale, especially to non-residents of the state of Punjab.

Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage are now temporarily suspended; the focus now is on relief and rehabilitation. Punjab is once again showing its resiliency.