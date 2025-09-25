Kareena Kapoor Begins Shooting For Crime Thriller ‘Daayra’ With Prithviraj Sukumaran

Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun filming her 68th film, “Daayra,” a crime drama thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film slates to explore fierce themes of justice, crime, and the thin moral lines that unfasten right from wrong.

The actress recently shared behind-the-scenes moments from the film’s first day on set. The footage offers a look at her preparing for the role, immersed in script readings and early rehearsals. Co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen in character as a police officer, adding to the gritty tone of the project. The legendary Gulzar also appears on set, interacting with the team, bringing a sense of creative depth and legacy to the production.

Daayra brings together a strong team both in front of and behind the camera. Prithviraj joins Kareena in what looks to be a powerful narrative, while the writing is handled by Meghna Gulzar, Yash, and Sima. The film is Meghna’s next directorial venture after her critically acclaimed Sam Bahadur.

Known for tough stories, Meghna seems to come up with another thought-provoking film. The stills that have come out from the set are indicative of a very realistic film with emotional tension and layered characters.

With a gripping story and an experienced cast working with a director known for his strength in storytelling, Daayra is expected to be a standout release. Potentially one of the most gutsy films to come this year, anticipation is building as production moves into full swing.