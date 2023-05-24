ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Clears The Air

The Kerala Story is that one movie that has currently managed to grab a lot of attention and we have loved all of it for real. This time, director Sudipto Sen clears the air around all of it. Come check out

Author: Subhash K Jha
24 May,2023 11:20:18
Ram Gopal Varma has come forward to support your film?

I know! It was most unexpected and a pleasant surprise, considering hardly any of my filmmaking colleagues have shown any support.

It’s been an exhausting journey for for you and your producer Vipul Shah, post-release?

Indeed! Whatever we have gone through in terms of protest, objections or debate over my film…I still cannot understand, why. Why have some people have set out to destroy us?

Maybe some sections feel threatened by what you film has to say?

I don’t accept the fact that my film is anti-islam. This film is anti-terrorism and I portrayed how this dangerous terror eco-system is ruining our society by misusing Islam. There are many European films available on different OTT platforms on a similar issue. All are loved and much watched.

What do you think is the reason for the protests against The Kerala Story?

The problem is with the politics of our country. This film exposes their political game. How the country is compromised by terrorism just for votes.

What is your message to the naysayers?

I just want to say, please watch the film and form your opinion. A film can be good or bad.By discrediting the us, people are actually greatly harming the cause of Indian women who have suffered for decades in the hands of terrorism

By now The Kerala Story has become a movement?

Thank you for saying that. You love the film or you hate the film, you can’t ignore the fact that this film will be at the center of our national discourse for a long time. A section of people, who are actually politicians, are angry with the film mostly without watching it, only because we hit hard on their dangerous plan to divide the country in the name of religion. Yes, now war has been declared against evil forces .

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

